The Practice alum Marla Sokoloff is a mom of three.

The 41-year-old actress welcomed her third child, daughter Harper Bea, with her husband musician Alec Puro, on Feb. 6.

Sokoloff shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her baby girl.

"Welcome to the world, my sweet Harper Bea. Harper decided to make her debut a little early on 2/6/22, and to say we are all obsessed with her would be a massive understatement," she captioned the post. "She is named after my dad Howard & Alec's grandma Bebe - her two angels."

Sokoloff and Puro married in November 2009 and have two other daughters, Elliotte Anne, 10, and Olive Mae, 6.

"Big sisters Elliotte & Olive are busy covering her with kisses, and mom & dad are buzzing on gratitude and caffeine. Thank you for perfectly completing our family, Harper," Sokoloff wrote.

Fellow actresses Eva Amurri, Amy Davidson and Jolie Jenkins were among those to congratulate Sokoloff in the comments.

"Ahhhh!!! Congrats!!!!! She is so perfect and I LOVE her name," Amurri wrote.

"Marla!!!!!!! Congrats mama!!! Harper Bea," Davidson added.

"Huge love and congratulations to you all!!!!" Jenkins said.

Sokoloff played Lucy Hatcher on The Practice and Gia Mahan on Full House and Fuller House. She will direct the new film Rose All Day, which stars Chelsea Alden and Jenna Ushkowitz.