The 41-year-old actress welcomed her third child, daughter Harper Bea, with her husband musician Alec Puro, on Feb. 6.
Sokoloff shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her baby girl.
"Welcome to the world, my sweet Harper Bea. Harper decided to make her debut a little early on 2/6/22, and to say we are all obsessed with her would be a massive understatement," she captioned the post. "She is named after my dad Howard & Alec's grandma Bebe - her two angels."
Sokoloff and Puro married in November 2009 and have two other daughters, Elliotte Anne, 10, and Olive Mae, 6.
"Big sisters Elliotte & Olive are busy covering her with kisses, and mom & dad are buzzing on gratitude and caffeine. Thank you for perfectly completing our family, Harper," Sokoloff wrote.
