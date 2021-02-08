Rob Delaney and Alice Eve have joined the cast of the new series The Power.

Variety reported Monday that Delaney, 44, and Eve, 39, will appear as recurring guest stars in the thriller from Amazon Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter said Delaney will play Tom, a much-loved news anchor, while Eve will portray Kristen, Tom's ambitious young co-anchor.

Edwina Findley, Zrinka Cvitesic, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Sam Buchanan, Juliet Cowan, Archie Rush, Gerrison Machado and Pietra Castro have also joined the cast.

The Power is based on the Naomi Alderman novel of the same name, which takes place in a world where teenage girls suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series follows characters around the globe as events lead to a complete reversal of the power balance in the world.

Eddie Marsan and Daniela Vega were previously announced to star.

The Power is produced by Sister, with Reed Morano as director and executive producer. The series is adapted for TV by writer, creator and executive producer Naomi Alderman, writer and executive producer Claire Wilson and writer and co-executive producer Sarah Quintrell.

Delaney is known for creating and starring on the series Catastrophe, while Eve is known for the series Iron Fist and Belgravia.