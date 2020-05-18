The Politician Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on June 19, the streaming service announced on Monday.

"This is now a Hadassah and Dede stan account. Sorry, Payton. The Politician returns June 19," Netflix said.

The Politician, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, had its first season premiere in September. Production on the second season started in November.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, January Jones, Benjamin Barrett, Bob Balaban and Laura Dreyfuss also star.

Season 2 will follow Payton as he runs for New York State Senate. He will be competing with Dede and her chief-of-staff, Hadassah.