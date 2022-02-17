Legendary rock band The Police will be reissuing their greatest hits album on vinyl on April 15 in support of the collection's 30th anniversary.

The album was remastered at Abbey Road and cut at half-speed for the best sound quality. The new set will contain two LPs alongside expanded artwork and packaging.

The Police - Greatest Hits was originally released in 1992. The album had a limited release on vinyl, making that version hard to find.

The tracklist includes "Roxanne," "Message in a Bottle," "Walking on the Moon," "Don't Stand So Close to Me," "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic," "Every Breath You Take" and more.

The Police consists of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland. The band have sole over 75 million records worldwide.

Sting last released his latest album titled The Bridge in November.