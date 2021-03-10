Netflix is developing a new film based on the August Wilson play The Piano Lesson.

The streaming service confirmed in a tweet Wednesday that it will adapt the 1987 play, the fourth play in Wilson's The Pittsburgh Cycle.

Netflix previously adapted Wilson's play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as a 2020 film starring Viola Davis. The producers of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will work on the new adaptation.

The Piano Lesson is set in 1936 Pittsburgh and follows the lives of the Charles family. The story explores themes of family legacy through a brother and sister's disagreement over what to do with an heirloom piano.

The Piano Lesson was previously adapted as a 1995 TV movie starring Charles S. Dutton and Alfre Woodard as Boy Willie and Berniece.

The original play starred Samuel L. Jackson and Starletta DuPois. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington will reportedly star in a Broadway revival of the play slated to debut in 2022.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is nominated for three BAFTA Film Awards and is also up for three Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.