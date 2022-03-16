Mike Myers has a new comedy coming to Netflix in May.The streaming service shared a release date, May 5, and a teaser trailer for the comedy series The Pentaverate on Wednesday.The Pentaverate centers on The Pentaverate, a secret society formed by five men in 1347 during the Black Plague.Myers created the series and plays eight roles, including Ken Scarborough, a modern-day Canadian journalist who finds himself on a mission to uncover the truth and save the world.The show co-stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Jennifer Saunders, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe and Lydia West, and features Jeremy Irons as narrator.Jeong plays Skip Cho, a casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns, while Key portrays Dr. Hobart Clark, a nuclear physicist recruited into the Pentaverate.Saunders will play two roles: the Maester of Dubrovnik, the head investigator for the Pentaverate, and the Saester of Dubrovnik, the Maester's sister.The Pentaverate will mark Myers' first role since the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody.