'The Outlaws' tangle with drug lord in Season 2 trailer
UPI News Service, 07/11/2022
Amazon is giving a glimpse of The Outlaws Season 2.
Prime Video shared a trailer for the new season of the crime thriller comedy series Monday.
The Outlaws follows a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible.
Season 2 picks up a few months after the events of the Season 1 finale and will see the Outlaws tangle with a London drug lord.
"In Season 2, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn't done with them yet -- not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits' shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood -- The Dean," an official synopsis reads.
The Outlaws is co-created by The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant and Mayans M.C. co-creator Eljin James. Merchant also serves as writer, director and executive producer.
