'The Outfit' trailer: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch face off with Chicago gangsters
UPI News Service, 11/17/2021
Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film The Outfit.
ADVERTISEMENT
The studio shared a trailer for the crime drama Wednesday featuring Mark Rylance as Leonard, a British tailor now living in Chicago.
The preview shows Leonard (Rylance) create beautiful clothes for his clients, who include a family of gangsters. Leonard gets sucked into an issue with The Outfit, a "network of every big time crew" from Santa Monica to Coney Island.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.