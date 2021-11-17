Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film The Outfit.

The studio shared a trailer for the crime drama Wednesday featuring Mark Rylance as Leonard, a British tailor now living in Chicago.

The preview shows Leonard (Rylance) create beautiful clothes for his clients, who include a family of gangsters. Leonard gets sucked into an issue with The Outfit, a "network of every big time crew" from Santa Monica to Coney Island.

Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Johnny Flynn and Simon Russell Beale co-star.

The film is directed by The Imitation Game writer Graham Moore, who co-wrote the script with Johnathan McClain. The movie marks Moore's directorial debut.

The Outfit opens in theaters Feb. 25, 2022.

Rylance is known for the films Dunkirk, Ready Player One and The Trial of the Chicago 7, and for playing Thomas Cromwell on Wolf Hall. Deutch portrayed Infinity Jackson on The Politician.