Hulu released the trailer for The Orville: New Horizons on Thursday. This will be the third season of the sci-fi show, premiering June 2 on Hulu.

The trailer shows the Orville embroiled in epic space battles and chases. Captain Ed Mercer ( Seth MacFarlane ) says, "May the force be with you" to motivate his crew.

Orville crew members Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Malloy (Scott Grimes), Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald), Bortus (Peter Macon), and Keyali (Jessica Szohr) all appear in clips from the new season. Previous guest stars Victor Garber and Ted Danson appear in scenes from the new season.

The Orville premiered on Fox in 2017. After Season 2 aired in 2019, Fox announced the show would move to streaming on Hulu.

The third season was also confirmed to be the show's last. MacFarlane created the series.

Set 400 years in the future, The Orville explores space and alien planets and encounters new civilizations. Though it includes MacFarlane's brand of irreverent comedy, The Orville plays the science fiction straight.