The Orville premiered on Fox in 2017. After Season 2 aired in 2019, Fox announced the show would move to streaming on Hulu.
The third season was also confirmed to be the show's last. MacFarlane created the series.
Set 400 years in the future, The Orville explores space and alien planets and encounters new civilizations. Though it includes MacFarlane's brand of irreverent comedy, The Orville plays the science fiction straight.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.