Omg congrats momma!!!! so happy for you!" Bowden said.
Holt and Joblon married in August 2018 and announced earlier this month that they are expecting their second child.
"Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in an uncertain time," Holt wrote on Instagram.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Holt and Joblon celebrated James' first birthday at the end of March.
"My baby is 1!! Pretty cool that you can grow your own best friend," Holt said on Instagram. "It's been the shortest/longest, most epic year of my life. Shout-out to my legendary teammate @ajoblon. It's all super easy from here, right??"
Holt played Rebekah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals. She also portrayed Charmain Tully on the series Aquarius.
Holt's former Vampire Diaries and The Originals co-star Matthew Davis, who played Alaric Saltzman, welcomed a baby girl, Ripley Nightingale, in March.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.