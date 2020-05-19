Charlize Theron's movie The Old Guard is coming to Netflix in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a premiere date, July 10, and a poster for the new superhero film Tuesday on Twitter.

The poster features Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The actors play the titular Old Guard, a group of immortal mercenaries who are able to heal from any wound.

"It's a hard world out there, even for immortals. The Old Guard is coming to Netflix on July 10th," the post reads.

The Old Guard is based on the Greg Rucka comic book. The movie is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and produced by Theron, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

Theron plays Andromache the Scythian, aka Andy, a warrior who wields a two-handed battle axe. The actress underwent months of training to perform the action scenes in the film.

"I've never had to do anything like that," Theron recently told Entertainment Weekly. "You have to learn to fight with that ginormous thing in a way where you don't kill the person that you're fighting with."

The Old Guard centers on Andy (Theron) and Nile (Layne), a U.S. Marine and new recruit to the Old Guard. Layne said the film has "the ability to carry two very strong female stories."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Netflix will release a first trailer for The Old Guard on Thursday.