The Offspring have announced a new North American tour in support of their latest album, Let the Bad Times Roll.The Let the Bad Times Roll tour will begin on April 26 at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego before it wraps up on May 22 at The Rave\/Eagles Club in Milwaukee.The Offspring will be joined by special guests Radkey and Blame My Youth on select dates.Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.The Offspring released Let the Bad Times Roll in April 2021. The album includes the single "Coming for You" and a new version of "Gone Away."Here is the full list of dates for The Offspring's upcoming 'Let the Bad Times Roll' tourApril 26 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreApril 27 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal TheatreApril 29 -- Salt Lake City, Utah., at The Union Event CenterApril 30 -- Denver, Colo., at Fillmore AuditoriumMay 3 -- Dallas, Texas, at South Side BallroomMay 4 -- Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music CenterMay 6 -- Tampa, Fla., at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and CasinoMay 7 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's PlaceMay 8 -- Atlanta, Ga., at TabernacleMay 10 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat AmphitheaterMay 11 -- Baltimore, M.D., at Pier Six PavilionMay 12 -- Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony Summer StageMay 15 -- Boston, Mass., at House of BluesMay 17 -- New York, N.Y., at Pier 17May 18 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AEMay 20 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore DetroitMay 21 -- Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon BallroomMay 22 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at The Rave\/Eagles Club