John Krasinski and The Office cast reunited to celebrate a fan's wedding online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert on the NBC series, hosted a Zoom wedding for a Maryland couple, John and Susan, during Sunday's episode of his Some Good News web series.

Krasinski officiated the ceremony for John and Susan, who got engaged at a gas station i la Jim and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) on The Office.

"So, I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique," John said on the show. "The Office has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time. So, it just felt right."

Krasinski surprised John and Susan by dialing in their respective parents and best friends. Krasinski and Fischer served as best man and maid of honor, while Zac Brown Band musician Zac Brown performed for Susan's virtual "walk down the aisle."

The Office had a nine-season run from 2005 to 2013. Krasinski and Carell, who played Michael Scott, reflected on the series during an episode of Some Good News in March while celebrating the show's 15th anniversary.

"It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it even today. It's pretty cool," Carell said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Krasinski plays the title character on the Amazon series Jack Ryan. He will also star in A Quiet Place Part II, which was delayed in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.