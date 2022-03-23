Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Offer.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the miniseries Wednesday featuring Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, the producer of the The Godfather.

The Offer explores the making of The Godfather, which was released in 1972 and won an Academy Award for Best Picture. The film is based on the novel by Mario Puzo, who adapted the book with Francis Ford Coppola. Coppola directed the movie, which starred Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.

In The Offer, Matthew Goode plays The Godfather producer Robert Evans, with Dan Fogler as Coppola and Patrick Gallo as Puzo. The series also features Juno Temple, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks and Giovanni Ribisi.

The Offer is created and written by Michael Tolkin. Nikki Toscano serves as executive producer with Teller, Ruddy and Leslie Greif.

The series will have a three-episode premiere April 28 on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes to be released Thursdays.

The Godfather will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Thursday.