'The Offer' trailer explores the making of 'The Godfather'
UPI News Service, 03/23/2022
Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Offer.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the miniseries Wednesday featuring Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, the producer of the The Godfather.
The Offer explores the making of The Godfather, which was released in 1972 and won an Academy Award for Best Picture. The film is based on the novel by Mario Puzo, who adapted the book with Francis Ford Coppola. Coppola directed the movie, which starred Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.
