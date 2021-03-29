The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo will return for a second season.

HBO Max said in a press release Monday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo hails from HBO Max and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street. The series is a late-night talk show hosted by the Muppet character Elmo.

Production on Season 2 is underway in New York. The new season will expand on Season 1 and feature "even more excitement, more interactive games, and a whole new look."

Cookie Monster will return to co-host the show, which features the Sesame Street cast as the show's cast and crew. Each episode features celebrity guests and musical performances.

"We're thrilled to continue creating new Sesame Street adventures with HBO Max, giving children and families new ways to explore the neighborhood they love," Sesame Workshop EVP Ed Wells said. "This season of The Not-Too-Late Show is packed with all new ways to learn and play together; we can't wait for kids and families to experience it."

"Elmo is one of the most beloved characters in the world, and we are so lucky we get to hang out with him on HBO Max," Warner Bros. head of kids and family programming Amy Friedman said. "We think everyone, especially our preschool audience, will be delighted with this reimagined second season -- it's the ultimate family playdate."

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo premiered on HBO Max in May. The first season featured the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Ciara, Blake Lively and other celebrity guests.