Alexander Skarsgard is a Viking prince out for revenge in the new trailer for upcoming action drama film, The Northman.

Skarsgard's Amleth witnessed his father King Horwendil ( Ethan Hawke ) die at the hands of his uncle Fji¶lnir (Claes Bang) at an young age in the clip released on Monday.

Amleth, now older, sets out on his quest to stop Fji¶lnir and save his mother Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman). Amleth is joined by a mysterious woman played by Anya Taylor-Joy who says she has the cunning to break minds.

The trailer also features a collection of action scenes as Amleth grabs a spear in mid-air and sends it right back towards his enemies.

The Northman, from director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse), is coming to theaters on April 2022. Eggers also penned the script with Sjon.