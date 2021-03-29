Searchlight Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Night House.

The studio shared a trailer for the psychological horror film Monday featuring Rebecca Hall as Beth, a widow mourning her husband's unexpected death.

The preview opens with Beth sharing her husband's suicide note with her friends. The note reads, "You were right. There is nothing. Nothing is after you. You're safe now."

While living in the lakeside home her husband built for her, Beth begins to discover disturbing secrets, including an inverted copy of her own house.

The Night House is directed by David Bruckner, known for co-writing and directing the horror film The Signal. He also directed the film The Ritual.

Sarah Goldberg, Stacy Martin, Evan Jonigkeit and Vondie Curtis-Hall co-star.

The Night House premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. The film will open in theaters July 16.

Hall previously starred in the horror film The Awakening. She will make her directorial debut with the film Passing, based on the Nella Larsen novel of the same name.