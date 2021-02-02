HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series The Nevers.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the network shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi drama, created by Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire the Slayer, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

The Nevers follows a group of Victorian women with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the course of world events. The group tries to uphold the rights of the underclass and protect those who are like them.

The preview introduces the "Touched," the people who have suddenly developed superpowers.

The Nevers stars Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley and Ann Skelly.

Whedon exited The Nevers in November. Philippa Goslett will replace him as showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"While developing and producing The Nevers has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer," Whedon said.

The Nevers will premiere in the spring.