"Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people -- mostly women -- abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing," a synopsis said.
"But no matter their particular 'turns,' all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair to protect and shelter these gifted 'orphans.' To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.
