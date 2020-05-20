The National frontman Matt Berninger will release his debut solo album.

The 49-year-old singer announced the album, Serpentine Prison, on Wednesday and released a music video for the lead single of the same name.

"My record, Serpentine Prison, comes out October 2nd on @concordrecords in conjunction with #BookRecords," Berninger wrote. "Here's the title track (link in bio), with a video featuring all the incredible people who helped me make it."

The black and white video opens with footage of a beach. The video then shows Berninger recording the song with musicians in a studio.

"Don't try to connect the dots anymore / Let 'em go, they're gonna do it on their own / Tell me that I'm not in this alone," Berninger sings.

Serpentine Prison is produced by musician Booker T. Jones. Book Records is a new imprint of Concord Records co-founded by Berninger and Jones.

Berninger and the National released their eighth studio album, I Am Easy to Find, in May 2019. The album features the singles "You Had Your Soul with You," "Light Years" and "Hairpin Turns."

The National postponed their 2020 summer tour dates last week due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The band said it is working to reschedule the dates for 2021.