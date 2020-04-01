The original cast of '90s sitcom The Nanny is reuniting for a virtual table read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fran Drescher , who played the titular character, Fran Fine, on the CBS series, confirmed in a tweet Tuesday that she and her former Nanny co-stars will take part in a virtual table read of the show's pilot.

"NANNY FANS ALERT! It's happening!!!! MONDAY 4/6 the original cast of The Nanny together AGAIN in a virtual read of the pilot episode!!!" she wrote.

Variety said the Nanny cast will reunite via Zoom, with the table read to be posted on the Sony Pictures YouTube page Monday morning.

Drescher and The Nanny co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson organized the reunion as a way to entertain and uplift fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn't it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?" Drescher said.

"It's a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well," she added.

The reunion will feature Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor, Alex Sternin, Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, Rachel Chagall and Jonathan Penner. James Marsden will not take part.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Nanny had a six-season run on CBS from 1993 to 1999. In honor of the reunion, Logo will air a a Nanny marathon featuring the pilot and nine other episodes that begins Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Drescher presently plays Debbie Klein on the NBC series Indebted.