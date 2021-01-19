The Muppet Show is coming to Disney+ in February.

Disney+ said in a press release Tuesday that all five seasons of the variety series will start streaming Feb. 19.

The Muppet Show, created by Jim Henson and featuring his Muppet puppet characters, aired from 1976 to 1981. Seasons 4 and 5 were previously unreleased on home entertainment.

The Muppet Show features beloved Muppets characters, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the Swedish Chef, and a blend of original songs, sketch comedy and guest stars.

"It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more," Kermit the Frog said.

"Today, I'm proud to say: 'It's time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!'" he added. "And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: 'Sorry, guys, but... here we go again.'"

Celebrity guests include Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly and Mark Hamill.