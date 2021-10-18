Rockstar and filmmaker Rob Zombie has released the first photo of the Munster family from his upcoming film adaptation of classic horror sitcom, The Munsters.

The black and white photo, uploaded to Instagram on Monday, features Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Dan Rosebuck as Grandpa Munster, in full makeup.

The photo also offers a look at the Munster's residence at 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

"Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary. I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane," Rob Zombie said.

The film is inspired by The Munsters television series, which ran from 1964 to 1966. Fred Gwynne originally portrayed Herman Munster, with Yvonne De Carlo as Lily Munster and Al Lewis as Grandpa.

Rob Zombie , who is also a heavy metal singer, is known for directing House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, a remake of Halloween along with a sequel, The Lords of Salem and 31.

Sheri Moon Zombie is Rob Zombie's wife and has starred in a number of his films.