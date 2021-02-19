Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Justin Theroux's new series The Mosquito Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the drama Friday featuring Theroux as Allie Fox, an inventor, husband and father who uproots his family to Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

The preview opens with Allie (Theroux) sitting with his daughter, Dina (Logan Polish), who questions why her dad has moved their family. Allie explains that he has a problem and no easy solution.

"You know the kind of problem that you think, 'Okay, first glance, that looks pretty bad. If I just sit down and think about it, I might be able to figure a way out of it.' We don't have that kind of problem," he says.

The teaser then cuts to several tense scenes, including Allie and his wife, Margot (Melissa George), discussing if their kids will get hurt and being confronted by a group of men. At the end, Allie and Dina are shown again as police lights and sirens are seen and heard in the background.

The Mosquito Coast is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, an author and Theroux's uncle. The book was previously adapted as a 1986 film starring Harrison Ford Helen Mirren and River Phoenix

The TV series is created and executive produced by Neil Cross. Theroux, Paul Theroux and Edward L. McDonnell serve as executive producers.

The first two episodes of The Mosquito Coast will premiere April 30 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to follow Fridays.