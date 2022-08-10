The 51-year-old actor will appear in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama series.
Hamm will play Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA network, pulling CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) and The Morning Show co-anchors Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) into his orbit.
Apple TV+ confirmed the news.
The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a fictional morning news program in Manhattan.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.