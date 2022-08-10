Jon Hamm is joining the cast of The Morning Show.

The 51-year-old actor will appear in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama series.

Hamm will play Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA network, pulling CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) and The Morning Show co-anchors Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) into his orbit.

Apple TV+ confirmed the news.

The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a fictional morning news program in Manhattan.

Season 3 will begin production in September. Charlotte Stoudt will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the new season.

Hamm is best known for playing Don Draper on the AMC series Mad Men. He recently appeared in the Top Gun sequel film Top Gun: Maverick.