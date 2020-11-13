Hasan Minhaj is joining the cast of The Morning Show.

Variety confirmed Friday that Minhaj will appear in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series.

The Morning Show is a drama following the cast and crew of the titular Morning Show, a fictional TV news show. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, the co-hosts of the show.

Deadline said Minhaj will have a recurring role as Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins The Morning Show team.

The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series co-stars Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry, who will also return for Season 2.

In addition, Greta Lee and Ruairi O'Connor have joined the cast as series regulars in the new season.

Minhaj is a writer and comedian who previously served as a correspondent on The Daily Show. He created and hosted the Netflix talk show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which was canceled in August after six seasons.

The Morning Show will mark Minhaj's first series regular role in a TV drama.