Netflix will be streaming a rebooted version of the classic reality competition The Mole, it was reported Wednesday.

According to Variety, the show is expected to premiere sometime this fall with an initial 10-episode run.

The new show is based on a series of the same name that originally aired on ABC from 2001 to 2009. The ABC show itself was based on a Belgian reality series called De Mol that started in the late 1990s.

The premise of The Mole involves 12 players working to complete a series of challenges, with each completed challenge adding money to a pot. Most of these challenges involve physical tests and stunt work.

One unknown player, though, is designated as 'the mole,' whose job it is to sabotage the rest of the group.

By the end of the game, only one player will outlast the others and expose the mole to win the entire pot.

Netflix has mostly remained quiet about the details of the reboot, although Vulture reported that the streaming giant is calling the show a "reimagined version" of the original.

That original show saw significant success during its initial run, and was hosted for its first two seasons by a pre-CNN Anderson Cooper.

While these first two seasons involved ordinary people as the contestants, later editions would switch to a celebrity format.

The Mole even survived a four-year hiatus after initially being canceled, before being axed after its fifth season following a drop in ratings.

Previous attempts to reboot the series over the years have failed, but despite this, the original show has gained a cult following.

Rumors began to swirl that Netflix was working on a reboot after seasons two and three of the show were added to the streaming platform last year.

A casting call for a project called The Insider was reportedly put out by Netflix around that same time, leading to further speculation that this had been a codename for The Mole.

Wednesday's announcement marks the first time, though, that the reboot was officially confirmed.

Beyond a fall release time frame, no official date for The Mole has been set, and no host has been announced.