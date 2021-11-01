WWE icon The Miz was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 on Monday night.

"An incredible partnership that brought so much to the ballroom! We'll miss seeing @mikethemiz and @WitneyCarson's smiling faces each week! Catch them again tomorrow on @GMA! #DWTS," the show's Twitter account said.

Reality TV personality Kenya Moore, former Spice Girl Melanie C, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, former Bachelor Matt James, Cobra Kai and Karate Kid actor Martin Kove and Christine Chiu from Bling Empire previously exited the contest.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are reality TV star and singer Jojo Siwa; Olympic gymnast Suni Lee; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; The Office's Melora Hardin; country star Jimmie Allen; The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots; YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.