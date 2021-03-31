Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated sci-fi comedy Wednesday featuring Abbi Jacobson as the voice of Katie Mitchell, an aspiring filmmaker and recent high school graduate who is accepted into the school of her dreams.

The preview shows Katie (Jacobson) and her family, dad Rick (Danny McBride), mom Linda (Maya Rudolph) and brother Aaron (Mike Rianda), take a road trip to drop her off at school. Along the way, the family encounters a tech uprising and must take on the robot apocalypse to save the world.

The film also features the voices of Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Blake Griffin and Fred Armisen.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is directed by Mike Rianda and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Lord and Miller are known for writing and directing The Lego Movie and producing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Netflix shared a teaser for the movie last week.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines premieres April 30 on Netflix.

Jacobson is known for creating and starring on the Comedy Central series Broad City. She voices Princess Bean on the Netflix animated series Disenchantment.