'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' moves from Sony to Netflix
UPI News Service, 01/21/2021
Animated family film The Mitchells vs. The Machines, formerly known as Connected, has been acquired by Netflix from Sony.
Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday alongside a poster for the film. Netflix has not announced a release date.
The Mitchells vs. The Machines follows college-bound Katie (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) who has been accepted into the film school of her dreams.
Dad Rick (Danny McBride) plans a family road trip with his wife Linda (Maya Rudolph) and younger son Aaron (Mike Rianda) to drive Katie to her new school. The family must then save the world from a tech uprising after the road trip is interrupted by everyday electronic devices.
