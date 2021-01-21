Animated family film The Mitchells vs. The Machines, formerly known as Connected, has been acquired by Netflix from Sony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday alongside a poster for the film. Netflix has not announced a release date.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines follows college-bound Katie (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) who has been accepted into the film school of her dreams.

Dad Rick (Danny McBride) plans a family road trip with his wife Linda (Maya Rudolph) and younger son Aaron (Mike Rianda) to drive Katie to her new school. The family must then save the world from a tech uprising after the road trip is interrupted by everyday electronic devices.

Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Blake Griffin and Doug the Pug also provide voices. Rianda wrote and directed the film with Jeff Rowe. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) are serving as producers.

"Finally the world can blast this bundle of joy into its eyeballs! Thank you @NetflixFilm for loving this thing as much as we do!" Lord said on Twitter.