The preview gives an extended look at Jones' character Sully, an astronaut journeying home to Earth. On Earth, Clooney's Augustine, a scientist in the Arctic, races to warn Sully of a global catastrophe.
Augustine struggles to reach a communications antenna while accompanied by a young girl, Iris (Caoilinn Springall). Meanwhile, Sully and her crew make the dangerous trip back home.
The Midnight Sky is based on the Lily Brooks-Dalton novel Good Morning, Midnight. Mark L. Smith adapted the book for the screen, while Clooney directed and executive produced the film.
Clooney said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this month that The Midnight Sky is about "regret" and "redemption."
