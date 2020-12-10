Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Midnight Sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a final trailer for the movie Thursday featuring George Clooney and Felicity Jones

The preview gives an extended look at Jones' character Sully, an astronaut journeying home to Earth. On Earth, Clooney's Augustine, a scientist in the Arctic, races to warn Sully of a global catastrophe.

Augustine struggles to reach a communications antenna while accompanied by a young girl, Iris (Caoilinn Springall). Meanwhile, Sully and her crew make the dangerous trip back home.

The Midnight Sky is based on the Lily Brooks-Dalton novel Good Morning, Midnight. Mark L. Smith adapted the book for the screen, while Clooney directed and executive produced the film.

Clooney said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this month that The Midnight Sky is about "regret" and "redemption."

The Midnight Sky co-stars Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone and Demian Bichir. The film opens in select theaters Friday before premiering Dec. 23 on Netflix.