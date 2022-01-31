Fox is gearing up for The Masked Singer Season 7.

The network shared a teaser for the season Sunday that introduces some of the "cuddly" new characters.

The Masked Singer is a singing reality competition featuring celebrity contestants in elaborate costumes. Each episode shows contestants perform and share hints about their identity.

The Season 7 teaser hints at a poker player, a country music singer and a football player being among the contestants. New costumes include the Frog Prince, Firefly, Gladiator, Troll, Beaver and Lemur.

The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean series The King of Mask Singer. Nick Cannon hosts the U.S. version, with Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger as judges.

Season 7 premieres March 9 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.