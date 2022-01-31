'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
UPI News Service, 01/31/2022
Fox is gearing up for The Masked Singer Season 7.
The network shared a teaser for the season Sunday that introduces some of the "cuddly" new characters.
The Masked Singer is a singing reality competition featuring celebrity contestants in elaborate costumes. Each episode shows contestants perform and share hints about their identity.
The Season 7 teaser hints at a poker player, a country music singer and a football player being among the contestants. New costumes include the Frog Prince, Firefly, Gladiator, Troll, Beaver and Lemur.
