"This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week," Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment said in a statement.
Fox is airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST the Season 4 semi-finals. Craig Robinson will be featured as a guest panelist. The season finale is set for Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. EST.
