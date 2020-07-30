Fox is giving a glimpse of The Masked Singer Season 4.

The network shared a teaser for the season Wednesday featuring clues about the new season.

The Masked Singer is a reality competition series featuring celebrities in costume. The stars perform covers of songs while wearing elaborate costumes that hide their identities.

The Season 4 teaser shows glimpses of a queen bee, the tragedy and comedy masks, a UFO, mushrooms, a cactus, a baseball glove holding a diamond, a room key with the number 34, a yin-yang, a judge's gavel, a maple leaf and other hints.

Fox said Season 4 is "coming soon" but has yet to announce an official premiere date.

Fox confirmed this month that Cannon will stay on as host after Cannon apologized for making anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast, Cannon's Class, in June.

The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean series King of Mask Singer. T-Pain, Wayne Brady and Kandi Burruss won the first three seasons of the U.S. version.