'The Masked Singer': Fox shares clues in Season 4 teaser
UPI News Service, 07/30/2020
Fox is giving a glimpse of The Masked Singer Season 4.
The network shared a teaser for the season Wednesday featuring clues about the new season.
The Masked Singer is a reality competition series featuring celebrities in costume. The stars perform covers of songs while wearing elaborate costumes that hide their identities.
The Season 4 teaser shows glimpses of a queen bee, the tragedy and comedy masks, a UFO, mushrooms, a cactus, a baseball glove holding a diamond, a room key with the number 34, a yin-yang, a judge's gavel, a maple leaf and other hints.
Fox said Season 4 is "coming soon" but has yet to announce an official premiere date.
