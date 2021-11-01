Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents announced Monday The Masked Singer will embark on a 50 city tour of North America. The Masked Singer National Tour begins May 28, 2022 in St. Louis.

The live shows will feature costumes from the Fox singing competition, and celebrity guest hosts. Each performance will also feature one secret local celebrity whom the audience will attempt to guess.

Additional cities on the tour include Omaha, Neb., Chicago, Boston and Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The final listed show is July 30 in Las Vegas. The complete schedule is available at TheMaskedSingerTour.com.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 3 at TheMaskedSingerTour.com. American Express Members can purchase tickets early from Nov. 1 - Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. PDT at VIPNation.com.

The Masked Singer tour was first scheduled for summer 2020. It had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right Angle Entertainment also produced The Price is Right Live and America's Got Talent Live! On Stage! Mark "Swany" Swanhart directs The Masked Singer National Tour. Swanhart also directed Dancing with the Stars: Live! and The Bachelor Live on Stage.

The Masked Singer is in its sixth season on Fox.