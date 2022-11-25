Blair, who was dressed as a scarecrow, performed "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band before unmasking herself to everyone's surprise.
"I love this show so much," Blair said.
"I came to share how much I love you and what you all have done for the world and family entertainment. But I would like to officially bow out and unmask and let these two incredible competitors go on," she said, referring to costumed characters Sir Bug-A-Boo and Snowstorm.
"I have a really special reason for being here. And I want them to enjoy the stage and all the accolades they so deserve. I've enjoyed entertaining you so much through the years."
Parker Jr., wearing the Sir Bug-A-Boo ensemble, sang "Devil with a Blue Dress On" by Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels before he was eliminated from the competition.
