'The Masked Dancer' teaser introduces the Exotic Bird
UPI News Service, 11/05/2020
New reality competition series The Masked Dancer is introducing its contestant Exotic Bird.
Fox shared a teaser for the show Thursday that shows the Exotic Bird dancing on stage.
"I'm going to fly to the top," the contestant declares.
The Masked Dancer is a spinoff of the Fox series The Masked Singer. The new show features celebrities in elaborate costumes, which hide their identities. The contestants then perform dances for the judges.
