The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for a fourth season in February 2022.

Amazon Prime Video shared a release date, Feb. 18, and a teaser for the season Tuesday.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a housewife who decides to pursue stand-up comedy in the late 1950s. Season 4 takes place in 1960.

"Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft -- and the places it takes her -- creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," an official description reads.

Amazon shared a poster for the season Monday with the tagline "We're just getting started."