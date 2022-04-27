Kelly Bishop will return in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Bishop, 78, will reprise the matchmaker Benedetta in the show's fifth and final season on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph have been promoted to series regulars in Season 5. The pair joined the series as Dinah Rutledge and Mike Carr in Season 4.

The season will also feature seven new cast members: Peter Friedman (Succession), Chloe Kerwin, Austin Basis (Supernatural), Josh Grisetti (Nurse Jackie), Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building), Eddie Kaye Thomas and Lucas Kavner.

TVLine confirmed the casting news and said Reid Scott was previously promoted to a series regular for Season 5. The actor plays talk show host Gordon Ford.

Bishop previously collaborated with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on her series Gilmore Girls and Bunheads.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a 1950s housewife and mother who pursues a career in standup comedy. Season 4 takes the show into the 1960s.

Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron also star.

