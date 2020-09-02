The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere Oct. 30 on Disney+, the streaming service announced on Twitter Wednesday.

"This is the day," Disney+ said alongside a new, blue logo for the series that features Pedro Pascal 's title character and The Child, often referred to as "Baby Yoda" by fans.

The Mandalorian Season 1 premiered in November 2019.

Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito. Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog and Bill Burr starred in the first season.

Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Katee Sackhoff, Temuera Morrison and Michael Biehn have joined the cast for Season 2.

Dawson is set to portray former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, a popular character from animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced in July a new publishing program dedicated to The Mandalorian that will see the launch of novels and comic books for both younger readers and adults.