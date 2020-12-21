Jon Favreau, the creator, writer and executive producer of The Mandalorian, confirmed on Good Morning America Monday that Season 3 of the Star Wars series will come after The Book of Boba Fett.

Favreau released the logo for The Book of Boba Fett on GMA and detailed the production schedule for the shows on GMA.

"So, this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3, but what we didn't say in that announcement is that the next show coming up, Kathy said the next chapter, and that's going to be The Book of Boba Fett. And then we go into production right after that on Season 3 of The Mandalorian," Favreau said in reference to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Kennedy recently announced multiple Star Wars projects for Disney+ but did not mention The Book of Boba Fett so that fans could be surprised at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 where the spinoff was announced, Favreau said.

The Book of Boba Fett will follow Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). The duo shot up Jabba's palace during an end credits scene with Fett sitting on Jabba's throne at the end.