The Mandalorian from Star Wars has joined Fortnite, along with other new characters in the game's newly released fifth season, titled Zero Point.

Players can unlock The Mandalorian, who comes with his companion The Child -- also known as Baby Yoda-- through Fortnite's new Battle Pass.

Zero Point revolves around Agent Jones who oversees Fortnite's reality and is trying to stop more characters from escaping the game's loop. Agent Jones has hired a group of hunters to get the job done, including The Mandalorian.

The event will bring new locations to Fortnite's map including an ancient arena, a jungle and a desert.

Players will be able to acquire quests and bounties from in-game characters and use a new currency named Bars to spend on weapons and upgrades.

"The hunters on the island are only the first to arrive from outside the loop. Throughout the season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the realities beyond. Who will be next," developer Epic Games said.

Fortnite, for Season 4, introduced a number of Marvel heroes and villains into the game including Thor, Iron Man, Wolverine, Storm, Groot with Rocket Raccoon, She-Hulk, Doctor Doom and Mystique.