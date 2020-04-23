Disney+ goes behind-the-scenes of The Mandalorian in the first trailer for upcoming documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Executive producer Jon Favreau leads a roundtable that includes every director that worked on the series as they discuss how they brought a new kind of Star Wars story to life.

Favreau is joined by Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow and Rick Famuyiwa for each directed an episode of The Mandalorian.

Chow described what it was like working with Werner Herzog who starred on the show and shared scenes with Baby Yoda.

"I'm trying to direct Werner who's now directing the puppet. He was telling us we need to commit to the magic. Make them use the puppet," Chow said.

A roundtable of the show's stars including Pedro Pascal Carl Weathers and Gina Carano is also featured in the trailer along with discussions on how they built The Mandalorian's cutting-edge set.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian comes to Disney+ on May 4, also known as May the Fourth or Star Wars Day.

The series finale of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars is also coming to Disney+ on May 4.