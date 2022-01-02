The Mack star Max Julien has died at the age of 88.

"During Julien's decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare 'man among men,'" his representatives said in a statement Saturday.

Julien's acting credits include Psych-Out, Getting Straight, The Black Klansman, Thomasine & Bushrod, Def Jam's How to Be a Player, The Mod Squad, The Bold Ones: The Protectors and One on One.

He also wrote the 1973 film Cleopatra Jones, starring Tamara Dobson.

The cause of his New Year's Day death has not been disclosed yet.

Julien is survived by his wife, Arabella.