Starz is giving a glimpse of the new series The Luminaries.

The network shared a premiere date, Feb. 14, and a trailer for the period drama Tuesday.

The Luminaries will premiere Feb. 14 at 9:30 p.m. EST following the Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham premiere. The series originally aired on TVNZ 1 and BBC One.

In the trailer, Eva Green plays Lydia Wells, a fortune-teller who clashes with Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson), a woman who travels to New Zealand in search of gold. Anna ends up accused of killing Lydia's husband, Crosbie Wells (Ewen Leslie).

Himesh Patel co-stars as Emery Staines, a fortune-seeker who befriends and develops a romance with Anna.

"The Luminaries tells an epic story of love, murder and revenge, as men and women traveled across the world to make their fortunes," Starz said in a press release. "It is a 19th century tale of adventure and mystery, set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand's South Island in the boom years of the 1860s gold rush."

The Luminaries is based on the Eleanor Catton novel of the same name. Catton wrote the TV adaptation, which is directed by Claire McCarthy.

Hewson is known for playing Lucy Elkins on The Knick. Green portrayed Vanessa Ives on Penny Dreadful, while Patel played Tamwar Masood on EastEnders.