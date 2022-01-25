"We were to proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story," Peacock said in a statement. "We're grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international best-selling novel to life."
Variety confirmed the cancellation.
The Lost Symbol premiered in September and concluded its first season in November.
Brown's books The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno were previously adapted as a series of films starring Tom Hanks as Langdon.
