Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter was the big winner at the 2021 Gotham Awards, which honors excellence in independent filmmaking.

The Lost Daughter earned a leading four awards including Best Feature, the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award and Best Screenplay for Gyllenhaal and Outstanding Lead Performance for star Olivia Colman

Colman shared the Outstanding Lead Performance award with Frankie Faison, who starred in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain.

Another tie took place in the Outstanding Performance in a New Series category with Ethan Hawke winning for The Good Lord Bird and Thuso Mbedu winning for The Underground Railroad.

Squid Game took home Breakthrough Series (Over 40 Minutes) with Reservation Dogs winning Breakthrough Series (Under 40 minutes).

Emilia Jones won Breakthrough Performer for CODA while Troy Kotsur won Outstanding Supporting Performance, also for CODA.

Other winners include Philly D.A. winning Breakthrough Nonfiction Series, Flee winning Best Documentary Feature and Drive My Car winning Best International Feature.