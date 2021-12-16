Sandra Bullock is a famous author who is kidnapped in the first trailer for upcoming action comedy, The Lost City.

Bullock portrays Loretta Sage who writes about exotic places in her popular novels, which feature Channing Tatum 's Alan as her cover model in the clip released on Thursday.

An eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) then kidnaps Loretta hoping that she can help him find the real Lost City and its treasure from her novels.

Alan, wanting to prove that he is more then just a cover model, launches a rescue mission to save Loretta. The mission doesn't go as planned with the duo having to work together in order to survive and find the city's ancient treasure.

The trailer ends with Brad Pitt making a cameo as a real-life adventurer who is also attempting to save Loretta.

The Lost of City, from directors Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, is coming to theaters on March 25. Bullock also serves as a producer.