Late rapper Pop Smoke's Faith is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is John Mayer 's Sob Rock, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 3, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 6, Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 7, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 8, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 9 and Bo Burnham's Inside (The Songs) at No. 10.

Pop Smoke -- whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson -- was shot and killed during a home invasion in February 2020. He would have turned 22 on July 20, 2021.