A television series based on PlayStation's The Last of Us is in development at HBO.

Naughty Dog, the developer behind the video game series, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday.

The television adaptation is being written and executive produced by the writer and creative director of the game Neil Druckmann alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

President of Naughty Dog Evan Wells is also executive producing alongside Carolyn Strauss. The project is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions.

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," Druckmann said in a statement.

"With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life a television show. I'm beyond excited to collaborate with them," he continued.

The Last of Us follows rugged survivor Joel and the younger Ellie as they travel across a post-apocalyptic United States that has been ravaged by a virus. The virus turns people into vicious creatures known as The Infected while Ellie might be the key to a cure.

The first game in the series was released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013, becoming one of PlayStation's most critically-acclaimed and best-selling titles.

A highly-anticipated sequel titled The Last of Us Part II featuring an older Ellie as the main character, is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on May 29. Joel, now much older, will also be returning.